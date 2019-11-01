U23 AFCON: Dele-Bashiru and Awoniyi lead Nigeria squad

Watford’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and FSV Mainz’s Taiwo Awoniyi headline the Nigeria U23 squad for the 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Imama Amapakabo picked his team after Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat of Nasarawa United in a test game. The Olympic Eagles are hoping to defend the AFCON title won four years ago in Senegal when they commence their campaign against Cote d’Ivoire on November 9.

Former Arsenal man Kelechi Nwakali, Ndfreke Effiong, Sincere Seth and Olisa Ndah made the cut, as well as Bologna’s Orji Okonkwo and captain Azubuike Okechukwu.

After their clash with the Ivorians, they will try South Africa and Zambia for size in Group B at Al-Salam Stadium. Hosts Egypt are zoned in Group A alongside Ghana, Cameroon, and Mali with their matches set to be held at Cairo International Stadium.

The top three teams at the U-23 AFCON will represent Africa in the men’s football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Full 23-man squad

Defenders: Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Samuel Atavti (Esperance FC, Tunisia); Valentine Ozornwafor (UD Almeria, Spain); Sincere Seth (Boluspor FC, Turkey); Josiah Chukwudi (Spartak Trnava, Slovakia); Anthony Izuchukwu (Nest Sotra, Norway); Bitok Stephen (FC Isloch, Belarus)

Midfielders: Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Aliyu Yau Adam (Spartak Jurmala, Latvia); Muyiwa Olabiran (Tambov FC, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Huesca, Spain); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Faleye (Wacker FC, Austria); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford FC, England); Azubuike Okechukwu (Basaksehir FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Orji Okwonkwo (Bologna FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England)

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News