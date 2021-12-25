By Emmanuel Okogba

The list of 28 players to represent Nigeria at next year’s African Cup of Nations was released on Saturday with a lot of regulars making the cut.

There were, however, some surprise additions to the team that will make the trip to Cameroon in January.

CAF had in October raised the number of players per squad from 23 to 28 to make room for extra players in the event that some members of the team got ruled out with Covid.

The likes of Kelechi Nwakali who has been in the international wilderness will be making his AFCON debut alongside Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis who is making a return to the side he last featured played for last year.

John Noble of Enyimba FC is the only NPFL player on the list.

Nigeria will face the Pharoahs of Egypt in their Group D opener on January 11, then Sudan four days later before wrapping up against Guinea Bissau on the 19th.

The competition kicks off on the 9th of January.

See full list below…

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders:

Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards:

Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)

