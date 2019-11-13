Tolerance, mutual respect will facilitate national development – CAN

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Ayokunle, on Tuesday called for tolerance, love and mutual respect for each other’s beliefs to facilitate national growth and development.

He made the call during a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris in his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The CAN President was in Zaria in continuation of his nationwide tour of states.

Ayokunle said the call became necessary because tolerance, accommodation, and respect for each other’s religion are critical elements that would facilitate rapid development in the country.

He said: “Therefore, we must unite to make Nigeria great, we must also cooperate to be able to understand ourselves, be our brothers’ keepers, love and respect one another.”

He expressed optimism that despite some security challenges bedeviling the country, Nigeria would not disintegrate but would certainly grow to prosperity.

Ayokunle, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Conversation, said: “Despite the security challenges in the country, traditional rulers are effectively discharging their duties of ensuring peaceful coexistence amongst their subjects.

“I must, therefore, commend His Royal Highness for his sterling leadership qualities which culminated into a peaceful atmosphere in Zazzau, Kaduna State and Nigeria.”

He observed that Zazzau had been progressively recording success despite the presence of people from different tribes in the country. (NAN)

