SEPLAT deepens healthcare in Imo communities

By Sebastine Obasi

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPLAT), operator of the NNPC/SEPLAT Joint Venture, has brought succour to community members of its areas of operation and to other indigenes of Imo State, as it holds the 2019 edition of its Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood programmes, the company’s signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) health programmes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony which took place on September 19th at the Medical Health Centre at Izombe, Imo State, the wife of the Imo state governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha who flagged the medical outreach open said: “If all the corporate organisations were to tow this route of SEPLAT petroleum today, the burden of underdevelopment and social restlessness particularly in the oil producing areas in the state would be greatly reduced. This programme therefore places SEPLAT Petroleum at the top of the Corporate Social Responsibility in the state, and by extension has won the hearts of our people.”

In the company’s response, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, representing Mr. Austin Avuru, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, said: “People are at the centre of everything we do. The NNPC/SEPLAT joint venture takes delight whenever we have opportunity to deploy these two key programmes specially designed for the wellbeing of our community members and for other indigenes of the state who wish to access the benefits of these health progrommes.”

Through the Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood initiatives, Seplat has provided premium health care in line with its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of people living in its host communities.

The company began in 2017 to run these programmes annually in these communities. The Eye Can See initiative has brought community dwellers face to face with specialist optometrists. Within the two year period, a total of 7,343 patients have benefitted from the initiative, 2,200 reading glasses have been given to patients while over 233 successful eye surgeries have been conducted.

Vanguard