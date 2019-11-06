Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to present the 2020 Appropriation Bill to members of the State House of Assembly on Friday.

However, the actual budget size Sanwo-Olu would present to the lawmakers has not been made public.

The proposed 2020 Budget will be Governor Sanwo-Olu’s inaugural budget presentation since the assumption of office on May 29.

As the tradition, stakeholders from all walks of life including the organized private sector, members of the diplomatic missions, political groups and other dignitaries in the state are expected to grace the occasion.

Sanwo-Olu had on June 4 signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N852.317 billion into law.

The development put to rest the controversy that trailed the passage of the law between the state legislature and the immediate past Executive, led by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu, while signing the budget into law assured that the delay in the process would not affect residents from feeling the impact of good governance in the state.

The budget, after several controversies was, however, presented by Ambode on February 5, in the twilight of his administration and was passed by the lawmakers two months and three weeks after presentation.

Vanguard