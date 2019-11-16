Preparing for hope for the needy (1)

By Muoka Lazarus

BELOVED, the God I serve has heard our lamentations, seen our afflictions, watched our enemies feed us with the bread of sorrow and has now determined to deliver us from their claws.

Thus He has inspired through the Holy Spirit a power-packed international crusade through which He will address our hopeless situation and grant us all we desire in life. Take note that this programme is only for those desperately in one need or the other, including salvation, deliverance, healing and those who have lost hope of restoration.

Come that day, God will surely intervene in their situation as He did in the Bible days and there shall be hope for the needy.

Psalm 72:12-13 says: “For he shall deliver the needy when he crieth; the poor also, and him that hath no helper. He shall spare the poor and needy, and shall save the souls of the needy.”

God has pledged to deliver the needy and inspire hope in them during this programme because of the enduring mercy He has for them. That they are in need does not mean that God abandoned them. He may allow them to be in need so that they will be driven to cry bitterly for help, when they cry He hears them, and comes to their aid for He is the father of the needy and always listens to their cry.

John 10:10b says: “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

When God saw the hopelessness of the people and how they were wallowing from one problem to another, He sent His only Son Jesus Christ to redeem them that they might have life and not just a mere living, but abundance of it. The emergence of Christ gives us access to the treasures of heaven such as mercy, grace, salvation, Holy Ghost baptism, good health, freedom, peace, promotion, joy unspeakable, dominion, etc. The absence of these God-given virtues makes us spiritually, socially and financially hopeless. God saw this lack and designed the programme, Hope For The Needy so that He restore hope to the needy.

Through this programme, there shall be restoration, the lame shall walk, the dumb shall speak, the deaf shall hear, the incurable shall be cured. Of course since the beginning of this ministry, God Almighty has demonstrated at every given opportunity that He established it to impart gladness to the needy and mend the broken hearted. God will re-awaken the nation’s hope so that the years that the political and economic locust, caterpillar, and the Palmer-worm have eaten, will be restored.

So I implore all those in need of God’s intervention to hasten up and be part of this program and put themselves in fellowship with Jesus Christ who is the hope of the needy.

Isaiah 41:17-18 says: “When the poor and needy seek water, and there is none, and their tongue faileth for thirst, I the LORD will hear them, I the God of Israel will not forsake them. I will open rivers in high places, and fountains in the midst of the valleys: I will make the wilderness a pool of water, and the dry land springs of water.”

Times of need have always been to God’s people the dawn of a bright and glorious day because those are the times when they will withdraw from every worldly confidence, and seek deliverance from God by deep repentance and earnest supplication, And God will not forsake them but will certainly give them hope.

Vanguard