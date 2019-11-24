Prepare for a joyful home

By Funmi Komolafe

Greetings in the name of Jesus. Today’s edition slightly shifts focus from our usual focus but not exactly unrelated.

We all know that the birth of a child makes the difference in the life of newly married couple. While the joy that comes with it cannot be quantified, so also does it come with some forms of stress that arise from our responsibility towards the child.

READ ALSO:

It is very true that God commanded us in Genesis 1 vs. 28 “ 28 “ And God blessed them and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”.

Whereas God commanded us and desires us to have children, we are not expected to have children anyhow.

God expects that we have children within a marriage. We have not seen anywhere in the Holy Bible that God commanded a single lady to go and have children for another person’s husband.

Neither do we have evidence that a married woman who is desperate to have a child could go having affairs with any man in trousers just to have a child.

Proverbs 30 vs. 19 &20, our emphasis on verse 20 “ The way of an eagle in the air; the way of a serpent upon a rock; the way of a ship in the midst of the sea; and the way of man with a maid. Such is the way of an adulterous woman; she eatheth, and wipeth her mouth, and saith, I have done no wickedness”.

The barren woman might say, “ I have done no wickedness”, but she has done something that is an abomination in the sight of God.

In the same vein, the man who goes out to have a child outside wedlock just because he is impatient is as guilty as the adulterous woman.

All of these actions of men and women have grave consequences on the child that results from such unholy alliances.

As parents, God expects some duties from us towards our children.

The book of Proverbs tells us what God expects of us as parents. Prov. 22 vs.6 “ Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it”. The way referred to is the way of the Lord.

Today, in the name of modern parenting, many parents do not bother about the spiritual development of the child. They no longer see it as their responsibility to guide the child’s spiritual life. This is common with parents of youths.

Why are we discussing this? A recent report of children killing parents is to say the least quite disturbing.

By the grace of God you will not labour in vain over your children. Our children will not become tools in the hands of the devil.

Brethren, God gave us joy by giving us children, we are also expected to keep joyful homes.

To keep a joyful home, one must be ready to endure. Parents must be focused and bring up children in the way of the Lord.

Let’s take a look at the word of God written in Proverbs 23 vs. 24 &25 “ The father of the righteous shall greatly rejoice: and he that begetteth a wise child shall have joy of him. Thy father and thy mother shall be glad, and she that bare thee shall rejoice”.

These words are not in any way ambiguous.

Many parents are unhappy today because of the activities of their children. Such parents probably gave the children absolute freedom when the children were not ripe for it or failed to watch the company of friends the child kept. Today, such parents sorrowful today as a consequence of the activities of their children.

Those who are waiting on the Lord for children and those who trust the Lord for marriage partners need to be very careful. Getting settled with the wrong person can unsettle your life forever. It can also unsettle the destiny of the child forever.

Our trust should be in the Lord that never fails. When a miracle seems delayed after series of prayers and fasting, it is not an indication that God has forgotten you. He may be using that period to test your faith or prepare you for the challenges ahead.

See what happened to Abram when he decided to move faster than God on the wrong advice of his wife Sarai.

Genesis 16 verses 3-5 “ And Sarai Abram’s wife took Hagar her maid the Egyptian, after Abram had dwelt ten years in the land of Canaan, and gave her to her husband Abram to be his wife. And he went in unto Hagar, and she conceived; and when she saw that she had conceived, her mistress was despised in her eyes. And Sarai said unto Abram, My wrong be upon thee: I have given my maid into thy bosom; and when she saw that she had conceived, I was despised in her eyes: the LORD judge between me and thee”.

See what began to happen to Sarah even before the child was born. Though she admitted that she misled her husband, the consequence of her action brought her sorrow.

She that once had a happy home became the mocked in her own home.

There is someone reading this article, family members are urging you to go into another woman secretly in order to bear children. May God give you the grace to resist such relations. If you give in, the seed of sorrow would be planted in your life. May you not have a child that would bring you shame or even take your life.

The point here is that whatever may be the challenge we should cry unto God and trust that He is able to make us overcome.

By the grace of the Almighty, God, the reason for which you are being mocked will turn around and you shall be celebrated.

Brethren, when you have faith in God and trust in him, the challenge would be over and God alone will take the glory.

As usual, let’s lift up our faith with some testimonies.

Dream of motherhood fulfilled- A lady wrote that she got married in 2015 and was diagnosed of fibroid and was told there was no space for a baby to develop in her womb. She went to a woman who treats fibroid but she couldn’t afford the bill. While watching the Holy Ghost night of RCCG from a viewing center the congregation was asked to ask God for something. That programme was during Pastor Adeboye’s birthday in 2018. She asked for a baby. She said, “ I took in that same month”. She said at a point, the pregnancy was threatened because of wrong use of medication. In her words, “ the pregnancy was threatened at five months but God stepped in and the baby returned to a normal position before delivery”. – Culled from Redemption Testimonies.

Brethren, I don’t know what you are passing through, is yours indebtedness, fruitless efforts, stagnation etc. God will step into your situation this season.

Believe God; trust the Lord and your testimony is certain.

You are blessed in Jesus name.