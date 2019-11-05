PowerGen partners Shell, to deliver electricity to 1m Nigerians

By Prince Okafor

POWERGEN Renewable Energy (PowerGen), a leader in micro-utilities in Africa – managing mini-grids and providing customer support – has signed a deal with funding from Shell’s New Energies business, as well as Omidyar Network, Acumen, Renewable Energy Performance Platform (REPP), EDFI ElectriFI, Sumitomo Corporation, DOB Equity, and Micro-grid Catalytic Capital Partners (MCCP).

In a statement sent to Vanguard, All On stated: “The funding will strengthen PowerGen’s position in its core African markets Kenya, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, and help it expand into new ones, as the demand for reliable, clean and affordable electricity in Africa continues to grow. PowerGen aims to connect one million more people to reliable electricity over the next five years, before accelerating its reach in future.

“Over 600 million people in Africa lack access to electricity, of which approximately 80per cent live in rural areas (according to the International Energy Agency). PowerGen has been one of the pioneers of the private utility sector in Africa, delivering affordable, reliable and clean electricity to underserved Africans through modern, sustainable mini-grids.”

It added: “It also provides ongoing customer support through dedicated maintenance and customer services. This approach is, in turn, helping to reduce poverty by supporting economic development and contributing to a clean electricity system in Africa.”

Vanguard