Ben Agande, Kaduna

The Kaduna State police Thursday dispersed a group of Islamic Movement in Nigeria protesters at the Central area of Kaduna Metropolis and Zaria.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo in a statement made available to journalists said security operative promptly responded to the illegal gathering and dispersed the gathering

“On sighting security agents, the protesters melted into the mass population of men and women who were managing their legitimate businesses within the market area. There was no encounter whatsoever with the Police and no casualty was recorded as well” he said.

According to him, “similar violent procession was carried out in Zaria by the banned IMN group and it took the gallant efforts of security agents comprising of the Police, Army and the Civil Defence to disperse the protesters and ensure public order and safety. No casualty was recorded as well”.

Sabo said the ban on all forms of processions in Kaduna State was still in force and the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who are hell-bent at causing disharmony or breach of the public peace and safety within the ambit of the law.

Vanguard News