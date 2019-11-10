Police arraign two men over illegal possession of gun, stealing

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has remand two men – Olayinka Ogunleye and Muhammad Salisu – in a correctional facility over illegal possession of a gun.

The accused persons were arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara on a 12- count charge of illegal possession of weapon and stealing.

The charge sheet disclosed that the first accused broke into the homes of five different persons and carted away their home appliances including one Sharp flat-screen television, DVD player, PS 2, electric Kettle, standing fan, one Rico blender, one home theatre set and one land phone.

He also stole a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number YY 75 EPE and one Toyota Camry car with number plate MUS 453 AC.

According to the charge sheet, the value of the stolen properties is N2.3 million.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Elijah Olusegun said that the accused committed the offences between July 21 and October 30 this year.

However, Olayinka, who has no legal representative, pleaded guilty to all the charges preferred against him, except on count two, where he was said to have stolen a Toyota Camry car.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Salisu, according to the charge, was alleged to unlawfully received seven motorcycles from Olayinka knowing the same to be stolen and valued at N210,000.00.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

According to the charge, the offences contravened sections 390(9), 411(1)(2), 427 of the criminal code cap 34 VOL II laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002 and section 27(1)(b)(I) of the firearms Act cap 28 law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under same.

Counsel to the second accused person, Barr. Amaechi Ugwu, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, adding that he would provide credible surety.

The prosecutor, who did not object to the application, told the court that loads of exhibit recovered from the first accused are with the police.

Ayilara, however, ruled that both accused persons be remanded in the Ilesa Correctional centre and adjourned the matter till January 31, 2020.

Vanguard