Asabi Olorisa: Police arraign seven suspects for arson in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command on Friday arraigned seven suspects before the State High Court in Ilorin over allegations of conspiring to set fire to the residence of a traditional worshipper, Toyin Asabi Olorisa.

The accused persons are identified as Alhaji Yekini Oloruntele, Alhaji Saliu Usman, Garba Amuda Yusuf, Alhaji Mumini Showa, Imam Isiaq Raji, and Alhaji Saliu Abubakar AbdulMumini Muhammed. Others alleged to be involved remain at large.

The suspects appeared before Justice Mahmud Gafar of the Kwara State High Court.

It will be recalled that on January 1, 2026, a bungalow belonging to Olorisa was reportedly set ablaze while she was away on holiday. The police arrested seven suspects in connection with the incident a few days later.

The victim, through her counsel Abdulmumeen Busari of the State Ministry of Justice, dragged the suspects before the court. During Friday’s proceedings, the charges were read against the accused one after another. The charge sheet stated: “That on January 1, 2026, you, Alhaji Yekini Oloruntele, Alhaji Saliu Usman, Garba Amuda Yusuf, Alhaji Mumini Showa, Imam Isiaq Raji, Alhaji Saliu Abubakar AbdulMumini Muhammed, and others at large, conspired to commit arson. That you intentionally set fire to the residence of Toyin Asabi Olorisa and burnt her house. Consequently, you committed a punishable offence under the State Criminal Act.”

All seven suspects pleaded not guilty. Counsel to the complainant urged the court to remand the suspects in a correctional facility, while defence counsel I. F. Yusuf opposed the application.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Mahmud Gafar granted bail to the suspects, noting that the police had earlier released them on bail. Each suspect was granted bail in the sum of N2.5 million with one surety.

The case was adjourned to March 26, 2026 for further hearing.