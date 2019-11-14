Police arraign trader for defrauding accommodation seeker

The police on Thursday in Ikeja, Lagos, arraigned a 41-year-old trader, Ahmed Onimisi, for allegedly swindling an accommodation seeker of N420,000.

The defendant is standing trial for obtaining money under false pretences and stealing, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that Onimisi committed the offences on December 8, 2017, at 9, Ambrose Afiwari Street, Alagbado, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the defendant obtained N420,000 from one Mr Joshua Ikumapayi on the pretext that he would secure for him, a two-bedroom flat at Alagbado.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant issued a receipt to Ikumapayi after confirmation of payment of the sum.

“Since then, all efforts by the complainant to see the defendant failed until he sighted him at Ikeja,” the prosecutor said.

Akeem said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under same.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till December 16 for mention. (NAN)