Nigerians’ maritime sector participation rises to 40% – NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) said on Thursday that Nigerians’ participation in the maritime sector has increased to 40 percent.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Mr. Sumbi Wabote, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Niger-Benue Transport Company Limited (NBTC) in Ovwian, Udu local government area of Delta State.

Wabote said there was still much to do in order to achieve 100 percent Nigerians’ participation in the maritime industry, which according to him, had a lot of potentials.

He said: “Nigeria has the manpower and innovative ideas, but lacked encouragement and right government policies to actualise the ideas.’’

Wabote commended the management of the NBTC for the innovative strategies to continue to grow in the business.

He added: “For a company to survive till date since 1956 shows the owners and managers’ strength of character.

“They have continued to revolve in terms of new business style in order to actively participate in the business.

“We are told that the company started as a trading company in cotton and later metamorphosed into supporting and providing services to oil and gas sector.

“I have gone round the company, there is huge potential here.

“Looking at the strength of character of the owners and managers, I see an opportunity for us to harness this particular facility to increase local content penetration, particularly in serving the oil and gas sector.

“Also, there is huge potential to create jobs for youths and actively support the offshore business that is emerging in our economy today.” (NAN)

Vanguard