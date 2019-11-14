Nigeria donates $300,000 to support South Sudan’s army

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has pledge its support towards ending the conflict in South Sudan with a $300,000 (N108,450,000.00) donation to the unified South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

The contribution will be applied to the provision of food items and medicines to the Cantonment Sites, where the different armies from the African Union (AU) are being selected, trained and deployed as unified South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey ONYEAMA made the donation yesterday while on a two-day special visit to Juba, South Sudan where he represented President Mohammadu Buhari

Special Adviser on media for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda in a statement said the visit was in partial fulfillment of Nigeria’s obligations as a Member of the AU High Level Ad-Hoc Committee (C-5) for South Sudan and to reaffirm Nigeria’s support to the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

“Onyema was received on arrival by President of South Sudan, General Salva Kiir Mayrdit. They held discussions on the status of the implementation of the R-ARCSS,” Sanda said.

In a separate meeting with the South Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Awut Deng, the two envoys explored options for the operationalisation of the General Cooperation Agreement signed in January 2019, between Nigeria and South Sudan.

Onyema also held a Meeting with the Chairman and Leadership of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) – the Implementing Institution for the pre-transitional activities – and signed an MoU on establishing lasting peace in the country.

Earlier, the Minister had paid respect to the memory of the Founder of Modern South Sudan, Dr John Garang where he laid wreath at his Mausoleum. He also visited Rebecca Nyadeng Garang, widow of the late leader and his children at their family house.

The Minister engaged with the Leadership of the Sudan People Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by Dr Riek Machar; the Ambassadors and Representatives of African States based in Juba; and received a briefing from the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) – the lead Institution for monitoring and evaluating the Peace Process-; and finally held a town hall meeting in the Chancery premises with the Nigerians in South Sudan.

