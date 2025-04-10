South Sudan used incendiary weapons to kill nearly 60 people – HRW

Salva Kiir

South Sudanese forces air dropped improvised incendiary weapons last month to kill nearly 60 people, including children, in a restive northeastern region, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

The young nation has long been plagued by violence but a recent uptick has seen forces allied to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar clash in the Upper Nile State.

These have imperilled a 2018 peace deal which ended a bloody five-year civil war, and concerned international observers who fear a return to widespread bloodshed.

“Interviewees described the use of improvised incendiary weapons in at least four attacks in Nasir, Longechuk, and Ulang counties, Upper Nile state, which killed at least 58 people and burned others severely,” Human Rights Watch said.

“The government’s use of these weapons in populated areas may amount to war crimes,” it said, urging the United Nations to call on Juba to “cease its unlawful attacks”.

The monitor also called for the “urgent deployment of peacekeeping forces” in the affected areas.

The government did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Drawing on interviews with civilians across the impacted areas, HRW said between March 16-19 least 21 people were killed in Longechuk county’s Mathiang village.

During the same period, attacks also targeted Nasir town. “Two officials said that at least 22 people were killed and dozens of homes burned” HRW added.

In Kuich in Ulang county on March 21, HRW said “three witnesses describe seeing what appeared to be a propeller-driven aircraft drop incendiary substances in barrels.”

That attack left 15 dead, including three children, four witnesses told HRW. Seven people were in critical condition as of March 30.

Witnesses described victims left with horrific injuries.

“Their black skin is coming out. One man who died at the hospital was burned even his teeth,” a witness told HRW.

Tensions have risen in the Upper Nile State region where Kiir’s allies have accused Machar’s forces of fomenting unrest, saying they were in league with the White Army, a loose band of armed youths from the vice president’s Nuer ethnic community.

The government has said previously it has conducted air strikes in the area.

Information minister Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters March 17 the attacks were part of “security operations”.

He added: “If you as a civilian happen to be there… then there is nothing we can do.”