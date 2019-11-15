New minimum wage: Katsina inaugurates negotiating committee

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

Katsina State government has on Friday inaugurated negotiating committee saddled with the responsibility to recommend to it the new minimum wage pay for workers in the state.

Inaugurating the committee members at the Katsina State government house, Governor Aminu Bello Masari gave the committee three weeks to submit its report.

Masari asked the committee members to make sure they make recommendations in accordance with the resources available to the state.

He said cognizance must be made to the fact that the total workforce in the state and local governments including political office holders are not more than 100,000 against the over 7 and a half million people in the state.

The Governor requested the committee to visit states that have already completed payment of the new minimum wage to borrow leaf and design that of Katsina state.

He urged members of the negotiating committee to discharge their duties with the fear of the Almighty Allah for the benefit of the people in the state.

In an acceptance speech, the Chairman of the committee and Secretary to the government of Katsina state, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa assured the Governor that they would discharge their duties creditably well.

Other members of the Negotiating committee include the chief of staff, the head of the civil service, a member of the state house of assembly, the special Adviser on labour, the special Adviser on human resources, the chairman of the local government service commission, the state auditor general, the local government auditor general, accountant general, the Nigeria Union of journalist chairman among others.

vanguard