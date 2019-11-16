Minister tasks Crossriverians on unity, pull-down syndrome

By David Odama

Minister of state, power, Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba has called on Cross Riverians to unite and shun the growing trend of pull-down syndrome in the interest of the state.

Agba made the call when he received in audience members of the Cross River State Journalists forum, (CROSSJOF) in his office in Abuja.

The minister who lamented the ‘pull him down syndrome that was fast growing in Cross River state in particular and the nation as a whole said, the continued rise and push for the pull-down syndrome among Nigerians will continue to slug the developmental drive of the country if the trend was not checked.

He explained that unless Crossriverians and indeed Nigerians change the Narrative and redirect their attitudinal posture to building one another, the quest for unity, development, and national cohesion would remain a mirage.

Agba maintained that until the people especially journalists who are saddled with the tasked of shaping the society rise to these challenges, others will take advantage and make the minority occupy the fiddler position in the scheme of things.

“If we don’t shun the spirit of pulling him down syndrome, build one another especially Crossriverians, we are going nowhere, others will use us and dump and progress to other places and we will still remain”, Agba stated.

According to him,” the time is now for Crossriverians to accept one another, come together to build the state and a people with future” adding that ” as a people, we must know where we are coming from, where we are going in our collective bargain”.

He tasked the journalists to carry out their role of sensitisation diligently.

” You have a vital role to play as the watchdog of the society. If you don’t do it, nobody will do it for you” the minister declared.

According to him, those of them who are not opportuned to write often rely on the journalists to champion the crusade and ginger them into providing the manpower necessary for development.

“As a representative of the people, we owe it a duty to ensure that everyone is taking along and this can only be realised when there is a synergy between the government and the govern.

While commending the forum for putting themselves forward as professionals to Foster the unity and development of Cross River State and the nation in general, Agba assured members of the forum of support in the cause of their duty.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Elder Ofem Uket had told the minister that the forum was in his office to congratulate him on his merited appointment as minister.

He used the visit to inform the Minister, of the forums week coming up in Abuja where he would be honoured alongside other illustrious Sons and Daughters of the state.

vanguard