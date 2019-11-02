Mane inspires dramatic comeback victory for Liverpool against Villa

Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson struck late on as Premier League leaders Liverpool came from behind to claim a stunning 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to be heading for just their second top-flight defeat of 2019 at Villa Park, Trezeguet’s 21st-minute effort having put the hosts ahead in a clash containing further VAR controversy.

Trezeguet’s goal stood following a check for offside, but a review did not overturn the decision to disallow what appeared to be a valid equaliser from Roberto Firmino.

However, Liverpool’s second-half dominance eventually finally paid off in a dramatic finish. Robertson headed in from point-blank range before Mane flicked home the winner in the fourth minute of added time, keeping the Reds six points clear of Manchester City at the summit.

Wesley, Bjorn Engels and Mane passed up great chances to make an early breakthrough, but Trezeguet made no mistake when he tucked home John McGinn’s free-kick.

VAR eventually confirmed the goal, though the use of technology failed to benefit Firmino at the other end.

Tom Heaton made a fine stop to keep out Mane’s back-post header after the break, while Adam Lallana and Mohamed Salah squandered opportunities as the pressure increased.

Virgil van Dijk made a superb block to close off Wesley’s path to goal at the other end, and that intervention proved decisive.

Having been left unmarked at the back post, Robertson thumped a header beyond Heaton after connecting with Mane’s cross.

There was still enough time left in the game for Mane to complete the turnaround, the forward stooping low to connect with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner and flick a header into the far corner of the net.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News