Let God speak to you

Brethren, I congratulate you for moving on in the ember months. It is obvious that we are gradually moving to the end of the year. My prayer for you is that the end of this year would be more glorious for you than the beginning in Jesus name.

As Christians, many of us refer to the Almighty God as our Father because the Lord Jesus taught us so. Luke 11 vs. 2 is our reference “ And he said unto them, When ye pray, say, Our Father which are in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, as in heaven, so in earth”.

As his children, we need to ask God to reveal some secrets to us. Many of us do this with our earthly fathers when we want to know some facts about our families. In like manner, it is not out of place to ask God for the solution to a challenge.

Unlike earthly parents that have limited ways of revealing secrets, God has several ways and he decides, what method is best for each person, when he reveals.

God spoke to Abram in a vision. Genesis 15 vs. 1 “ After these things the word of the LORD came to Abram in a vision saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward”. We know that Abram had been coping with barrenness for years.

He expressed this in verses 2 &3 of the same chapter, “ And Abram said, Lord God, what will thou give me, seeing I go childless, and the steward of my house is this Eliezer of Damascus? And Abram said, Behold, to me thou hast given no seed: and, lo, one born in my house is mine heir”.

Abram was a rich man. He had a house but no home because he had no biological children.

Let’s see what God told him in verse 5 of the same chapter “ And he brought him forth abroad, and said, Look now toward heaven, and tell the stars, if thou be able to number them: and he said unto him, So shall thy seed be”.

God was simply telling Abram that since he commanded Man to be fruitful and multiply, that command remains valid.

For you and I that command also remains valid. No matter the forces holding you down, the power of God will set you free in the name of Jesus.

Whatever challenge, you may be going through now; the word of God will change your story from lamentation to unspeakable joy in the name of Jesus.

In the case of Moses, God used another method. He sent an angel. Exodus 3 vs. 1&2 “ Now Moses kept the flock of Jethro his father-in-law, the priest of Midian: and he led the flock to the backside of the desert, and came to the mountain of God, even to Horeb. And the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush: and he looked, and, behold the bush burned with fire, and the bush was not consumed”.

You will recall that in the case of Samuel, the young boy heard the voice of the Holy Spirit. Samuel heard physically. Not in a dream.

1st Samuel 3 vs. 4&5 “ And the Lord called Samuel: and he answered, Here am I. And he ran to Eli, and said, Here am I; for thou calledst me. And again he said, I called not; lie down again. And he went and lay down”.

Brethren, you know the story. If Samuel didn’t hear physically, he would not run to Eli.

In the case of Joseph, God revealed his future to him in a dream.

Zechariah whose wife Elisabeth was barren also had an angel appear to him.

Luke 1 vs. 11 – 13 “ And there appeared unto him an angel of the Lord standing on the right side of the altar of incense. And when Zechariah saw him, he was troubled, and fear fell upon him. But the angel said unto him, Fear not, Zechariah: for thy prayer is heard; and thy wife Elisabeth shall bear thee a son, and thou shalt call his name John”.

Earlier, the Bible described the couple as “ well- striken in years”. In modern English, they were quite old.

Do you think that angels have stopped appearing? They still do. Sometimes in human form. Though God can also speak to us through his word. He can also show you a vision, or a dream or speak to you through the still small voice of the Holy Spirit. Also called the Spirit of Truth. That should tell you that the Spirit of God does not tell lies. In fact, our Lord Jesus called him the Comforter.

Do you know that the solution to a particular challenge may be in another person’s testimony? This is why we must not consider the time given to testimonies during church services as a waste of time.

Brethren, you need to ask. If you don’t ask, you will not receive an answer. You need to ask God for the solution to that challenge that makes you unfulfilled.

I am not in any way suggesting that you go visiting any one who calls himself a ‘prophet’ in red, or white garment or even suits. Not at all.

If indeed you believe that God created you, then please go to your Father and ask for the solution to that challenge.

To hear him brethren, you need to stay away from sins. You and I know what sins are. Ask for forgiveness and move closer to God.

Do you know if you give yourself an assignment of reading the Holy Bible everyday, you will be moving closer to God? Try it and you will see the manifestation of God’s power in your life.

Psalm 25 vs. 14 “ The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him, and he will shew them his covenant”.

The story of Daniel also confirms to us that God can reveal secrets. Daniel 2 vs.19 “ Then was the secret revealed unto Daniel in a night vision. Then Daniel blessed the God of heaven”.

Deuteronomy 29 vs. 29 is forever relevant. It states, “ The secret things belong unto the LORD our God” but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law”.

Brethren, no matter what you are passing through, God can reveal the secret. Once the secret is revealed, the solution is presented and that challenge would become history.

When God reveals a secret to a person, definitely that person’s story will change.

A lady who had been trusting God for a marriage partner, left her church and the Holy Spirit told her to take a route different from her usual route. She did and there she met a man. They became friends and he proposed to her. Today, they are a married couple.

By the grace of the Almighty God before this year ends, you will hear the voice of the Lord and you will be celebrated. However, it is important to play your path.

We must also remember that we must ask continuously until God speaks.

Do you know that even if you want to do IVF, God can show you where to go?

Once you are divinely directed and you comply, your victory is sure.

Many Christians live with challenges for so long because they are too busy to attend to the things of God.

Brethren, ask and ask again, and the Lord will manifest his power over that challenge in Jesus name.

Remember, we are serving a living God that hears when we ask.

Shalom!