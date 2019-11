There was Protest as voters accuse INEC ad hoc staff of tampering with ballot papers.

At PU 002 in Lokoja B registration area, there was a protest after a man claimed he saw one of the electoral officials folding some ballot papers into a bag.

In PU 001 in Ayetoro ward where Melaye comes from, Situation Room is reporting that “vote buying (is) ongoing for as low as N2000”.

