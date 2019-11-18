Kogi decides: Gov. Bello wins, as INEC declared Kogi West inconclusive

Wins 12 out of 21 council area
By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja
Governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has won his reelection with a wide margin in the last Saturday governorship election.
Bello, candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, polled 406,222, while his the main opponent, Musa Wada (PDP) scored 189,704, as Natasha Akpoti (SDP) scored 9,482 to came a distant third.
The breakdown of the result shows that Bello won 12 out of the 21 council areas and recorded 25 percent of the vote cast in all the 21 LGAs.
Total Registered Voters is 1,646,350, Total Accredited Voters 636,202, Total Valid Votes – 610,744, Rejected Votes 13,770, while total Votes Cast was 624,514.
The APC candidate’s won five of the five council areas in his senatorial axis, five out of seven of Kogi west and two out of nine council areas of Kogi East.
Announcing the result, the Returning officer for the election, Prof. Muhammed Umar, Vice-Chancellor of Ahmedu Bello University, Zaria said Bello haven polled the highest votes and satisfied all the electoral requirement is hereby declared the winner of the Kogi 2019 governorship election.
Meanwhile, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate have rejected the result of the election, said they will challenge it in Tribunal.
In a related development, the Kogi West senatorial election has been declared inconclusive with supplementary election to be announced later.
At the final collation on Sunday night, the APC candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi had won five out of the seven council areas with 80,118 against PDP candidate, Dino Melaye who scored 59,548; margin of 20,570
However, INEC returning officer, Prof. Olayide Lawal declares Kogi West Senatorial Election inconclusive as supplementary elections will be conducted 53 polling Units where the election was canceled or not conducted.
The affected polling units have 46,127 Registered Voters.
KOGI GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS BY Lgas
Ogori Magongo LGA
Total registered voters: 16,032
Total accredited voters: 6,239
Total votes cast-6,234
Valid votes-6,088
Rejected votes-146
APC-3,679
PDP-2,145
SDP-244
Iijumu LGA
Total registered voters: 59,578
Total accredited voters: 20=139
Total votes cast-19,881
Valid votes-19,435
Rejected votes-446
APC-11,425
PDP-7,587
SDP-223
Omala LGA
Total registered voters: 66,368
Total accredited voters: 24,474
Total votes cast-24, 428
Valid votes-23, 705
Rejected votes-72+
APC-8,473
PDP-14,403
SDP-567
Adavi LGA
Total registered voters: 105, 906
Total accredited voters: 66, 222
Total votes cast- 65, 967
Valid votes- 65,595
Rejected votes- 372
APC-64, 657
PDP-366
SDP-279
Igalamela/Odolu
Total registered voters: 65,129
Total accredited voters: 21, 428
Total votes cast-20, 859
Valid votes-19, 812
Rejected votes-047
APC-8,075
PDP-11,195
SDP-208
Okene LGA
Total registered voters: 131,166
Total accredited voters: 114, 001
Total votes cast-113,420
Valid votes-113, 170
Rejected votes- 250
APC-112,764
PDP-139
SDP-50
Kabba-Bunu
Total registered voters: 74,789
Total accredited voters: 26, 660
Total votes cast-24391
Valid votes-23, 969
Rejected votes- 422
APC-15,364
PDP-8,084
SDP-364
Kogi Kotonkarfe
Total registered voters: 53,590
Total accredited voters: 25,793
Total votes cast- 24587
Valid votes- 24, 264
Rejected votes- 323
APC-14,097
PDP-9,404
SDP-657
Yagba East
Total registered voters: 41, 443
Total accredited voters: 15,081
Total votes cast- 14, 970
Valid votes- 14,631
Rejected votes- 339
APC-6,735
PDP-7,546
SDP-220
Okehi LGA
Total registered voters: 82,180
Total accredited voters: 41,384
Total votes cast- 41, 252
Valid votes- 40, 839
Rejected votes- 413
APC-36, 954
PDP-478
SDP-3,095
Mopa Muro LGA
Total registered voters: 23, 030
Total accredited voters: 9,093
Total votes cast- 9003
Valid votes- 8, 689
Rejected votes- 314
APC-4, 953
PDP-3, 581
SDP-95
Ajaokuta LGA
Total registered voters: 73,836
Total accredited voters: 24,942
Total votes cast-24, 463
Valid votes-23, 951
Rejected votes- 512
APC-17,952
PDP-5, 565
SDP-323
Idah LGA
Total registered voters: 56,743
Total accredited voters: 19,967
Total votes cast-19, 809
Valid votes-19037
Rejected votes- 772
APC-4,602
PDP-13,962
SDP-221
Olamaboro LGA
Total registered voters: 82,973
Total accredited voters: 27,202
Total votes cast-26,520
Valid votes-25, 701
Rejected votes- 819
APC-16,876
PDP-8,155
SDP-262
Yagba West
Total registered voters:
Total accredited voters:
Total votes cast- 17,462
Valid votes-17063
Rejected votes- 399
APC-7,868
PDP-8,860
SDP-211
Ankpa LGA
Total registered voters: 142, 912
Total accredited voters: 41, 980
Total votes cast- 41, 345
Valid votes-40, 331
Rejected votes- 1,014
APC-11,269
PDP-28,108
SDP-399
Ofu LGA
Total registered voters: 88, 958
Total accredited voters: 25, 868
Total votes cast-25,655
Valid votes-24, 156
Rejected votes-1499
APC- 11, 006
PDP-12, 264
SDP-531
Bassa LGA
Total registered voters: 58, 892
Total accredited voters: 20,524
Total votes cast- 19, 611
Valid votes- 18, 710
Rejected votes- 901
APC- 8, 386
PDP-9, 724
SDP-269
Ibaji LGA:
APC 12, 682. PDP 10, 504.
Lokoja LGA:
APC 19, 457. PDP 11, 059