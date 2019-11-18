Kogi decides: Gov. Bello wins, as INEC declared Kogi West inconclusive

Wins 12 out of 21 council area

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has won his reelection with a wide margin in the last Saturday governorship election.

Bello, candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, polled 406,222, while his the main opponent, Musa Wada (PDP) scored 189,704, as Natasha Akpoti (SDP) scored 9,482 to came a distant third.

The breakdown of the result shows that Bello won 12 out of the 21 council areas and recorded 25 percent of the vote cast in all the 21 LGAs.

Total Registered Voters is 1,646,350, Total Accredited Voters 636,202, Total Valid Votes – 610,744, Rejected Votes 13,770, while total Votes Cast was 624,514.

The APC candidate’s won five of the five council areas in his senatorial axis, five out of seven of Kogi west and two out of nine council areas of Kogi East.

Announcing the result, the Returning officer for the election, Prof. Muhammed Umar, Vice-Chancellor of Ahmedu Bello University, Zaria said Bello haven polled the highest votes and satisfied all the electoral requirement is hereby declared the winner of the Kogi 2019 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate have rejected the result of the election, said they will challenge it in Tribunal.

In a related development, the Kogi West senatorial election has been declared inconclusive with supplementary election to be announced later.

At the final collation on Sunday night, the APC candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi had won five out of the seven council areas with 80,118 against PDP candidate, Dino Melaye who scored 59,548; margin of 20,570

However, INEC returning officer, Prof. Olayide Lawal declares Kogi West Senatorial Election inconclusive as supplementary elections will be conducted 53 polling Units where the election was canceled or not conducted.

The affected polling units have 46,127 Registered Voters.

KOGI GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS BY Lgas

Ogori Magongo LGA

Total registered voters: 16,032

Total accredited voters: 6,239

Total votes cast-6,234

Valid votes-6,088

Rejected votes-146

APC-3,679

PDP-2,145

SDP-244

Iijumu LGA

Total registered voters: 59,578

Total accredited voters: 20=139

Total votes cast-19,881

Valid votes-19,435

Rejected votes-446

APC-11,425

PDP-7,587

SDP-223

Omala LGA

Total registered voters: 66,368

Total accredited voters: 24,474

Total votes cast-24, 428

Valid votes-23, 705

Rejected votes-72+

APC-8,473

PDP-14,403

SDP-567

Adavi LGA

Total registered voters: 105, 906

Total accredited voters: 66, 222

Total votes cast- 65, 967

Valid votes- 65,595

Rejected votes- 372

APC-64, 657

PDP-366

SDP-279

Igalamela/Odolu

Total registered voters: 65,129

Total accredited voters: 21, 428

Total votes cast-20, 859

Valid votes-19, 812

Rejected votes-047

APC-8,075

PDP-11,195

SDP-208

Okene LGA

Total registered voters: 131,166

Total accredited voters: 114, 001

Total votes cast-113,420

Valid votes-113, 170

Rejected votes- 250

APC-112,764

PDP-139

SDP-50

Kabba-Bunu

Total registered voters: 74,789

Total accredited voters: 26, 660

Total votes cast-24391

Valid votes-23, 969

Rejected votes- 422

APC-15,364

PDP-8,084

SDP-364

Kogi Kotonkarfe

Total registered voters: 53,590

Total accredited voters: 25,793

Total votes cast- 24587

Valid votes- 24, 264

Rejected votes- 323

APC-14,097

PDP-9,404

SDP-657

Yagba East

Total registered voters: 41, 443

Total accredited voters: 15,081

Total votes cast- 14, 970

Valid votes- 14,631

Rejected votes- 339

APC-6,735

PDP-7,546

SDP-220

Okehi LGA

Total registered voters: 82,180

Total accredited voters: 41,384

Total votes cast- 41, 252

Valid votes- 40, 839

Rejected votes- 413

APC-36, 954

PDP-478

SDP-3,095

Mopa Muro LGA

Total registered voters: 23, 030

Total accredited voters: 9,093

Total votes cast- 9003

Valid votes- 8, 689

Rejected votes- 314

APC-4, 953

PDP-3, 581

SDP-95

Ajaokuta LGA

Total registered voters: 73,836

Total accredited voters: 24,942

Total votes cast-24, 463

Valid votes-23, 951

Rejected votes- 512

APC-17,952

PDP-5, 565

SDP-323

Idah LGA

Total registered voters: 56,743

Total accredited voters: 19,967

Total votes cast-19, 809

Valid votes-19037

Rejected votes- 772

APC-4,602

PDP-13,962

SDP-221

Olamaboro LGA

Total registered voters: 82,973

Total accredited voters: 27,202

Total votes cast-26,520

Valid votes-25, 701

Rejected votes- 819

APC-16,876

PDP-8,155

SDP-262

Yagba West

Total registered voters:

Total accredited voters:

Total votes cast- 17,462

Valid votes-17063

Rejected votes- 399

APC-7,868

PDP-8,860

SDP-211

Ankpa LGA

Total registered voters: 142, 912

Total accredited voters: 41, 980

Total votes cast- 41, 345

Valid votes-40, 331

Rejected votes- 1,014

APC-11,269

PDP-28,108

SDP-399

Ofu LGA

Total registered voters: 88, 958

Total accredited voters: 25, 868

Total votes cast-25,655

Valid votes-24, 156

Rejected votes-1499

APC- 11, 006

PDP-12, 264

SDP-531

Bassa LGA

Total registered voters: 58, 892

Total accredited voters: 20,524

Total votes cast- 19, 611

Valid votes- 18, 710

Rejected votes- 901

APC- 8, 386

PDP-9, 724

SDP-269

Ibaji LGA:

APC 12, 682. PDP 10, 504.

Lokoja LGA:

APC 19, 457. PDP 11, 059

