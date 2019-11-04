Kano Assembly to screen commissioner nominees Tuesday

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has submitted a list of 20 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as cabinet members.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, announced receipt of the letter from the governor at plenary on Monday in Kano.

The list includes 12 new persons while eight out of the 20 commissioners served in the last dispensation are listed for the lawmakers’ consideration.

Among the nominees that served in the governor’s first term are – the former Commissioner of Information, Mr. Muhammed Garba, and his Local Government Affairs counterpart, Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garu.

Others are – Messrs Ibrahim Mukhtar, Musa Iliyasu-Kwankwaso, Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, Shehu Na’Allah-Kura, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai and Muhammed Tahir-Adam.

According to the speaker, the other nominees are – Ma’azu Magaji, Nura Muhammad-Dankade, Zahra’u Umar-Muhammad, Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, Sadiq Aminu-Wali, Muhammad Baffa-Takai and Kabiru Ado-Lakwaya.

Mariya Mahmoud-Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmad-Karaye, Mahmoud Muhammad-Dansantsi, Muhammad Sanusi-Sa’id and Lawan Abdullahi-Musa completed the list.

Garba-Gafasa urged the nominees to appear before the House on Tuesday for the screening and with only two persons. (NAN)

Vanguard