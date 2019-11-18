I’ve no rift with Edwin Clark—Orubebe

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has denied having any beef with elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, over an abandoned project for which money had been paid when he was in office.

Orubebe, who was reacting to an online story to that effect, made it clear that he had never fallen out with the revered Niger Delta and South-South leader over any issue and attributed the story to those he described as ‘mischief-makers with a warning to them to stop such antics forthwith.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, Orubebe denied ever castigating Chief Clark over any contract or any other matter, pointing out that the former Information Minister was like a father to him.

Orubebe said: “I completely dissociate myself from that publication because it never came from me and it is the imagination of mischief-makers.

“There was a time, these same mischief makers tried to bring a wedge between me and my father, Chief Edwin Clark. They failed woefully. For reasons best known to them, they want to try again. But just as they failed in the past, they have failed again.

“I unequivocally reiterate that that Chief Edwin Clark is a proud son of Niger Delta, a revered leader of the Ijaw Nation and a father to many including myself. He is a forthright elder statesman who has contributed immensely towards the emancipation of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“I hold Chief Clark in the highest esteem and no matter what the mischief-makers do, they cannot separate me and my father, Chief Edwin Clark,” Orubebe declared.