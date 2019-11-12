It’s time for Wada to accept defeat — APC

By Boluwaji Obahopo

THE All Progressive Congress, APC, has urged the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to accept defeat.“Chairman, Media committee of the APC governorship campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo who stated this yesterday in Kabba after Kogi West APC stakeholders’ meeting.

The People’s Democratic Party Governorship Candidate for the November 16 Governorship election in Kogi state, Engr Musa Wada owes Kogites explanation on his mental health. He needs to come clear to tell the people he is mentally fit to lead the state.

“The PDP knows they do not stand any chance ahead of the forthcoming election in Kogi State. They have resorted to deploying thugs to disrupt the poll. A military man from the Area Council in Yagba West and retired military officers have been contracted by the PDP to import fake soldiers as well as weapons to disrupt the election.

“We have it on good authority that dangerous weapons are already kept at an undisclosed location in Mopamuro LGA with the intention of attacking and harassing APC leaders across the State.

“Security agents should rise to the occasion by scuttling the evil plans of the PDP leaders who have lost faith in their chances. Our people should come out to vote and their votes will surely count” Fanwo said.

Vanguard