IPMAN seizes adulterated petroleum products in Akwa Ibom

By Harris Emanuel

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in Akwa Ibom State, has impounded petroleum products suspected to be adulterated and handed them to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The items included; 25 Jerry cans of adulterated diesel, 32 improvised plastic container bags, buckets and other accessories used in carrying out the illicit trade.

Handing over the seized products to the Area Commandant of the NSCDC, Oron Zone, Iniobong Ekong, Head of Operations, PetroleumProducts Crime of IPMAN, Sunday Ekwi said, the products were concealed in plastic bags and kept at a location in Afaha Ube, off Atiku Abubakar Avenue in Uyo to avoid detection.

According to him, petroleum smugglers have devised new methods in carrying out their nefarious activities, by concealing drums of adulterated petroleum products in improvised plastic bags, so as to beat detection by the security agents.

Ekwi assured that IPMAN in Akwa Ibom would collaborate with NSCDC in eradicating all forms of petroleum products adulteration in the state.

He said, “we are determined to assist law enforcement agencies in the state to fight petroleum products crimes because it is an act of sabotage against the Federal government and an injury to our economy.

“Adulteration and smuggling of petroleumproducts is a common crime around the riverine areas of the state, because of the terrain. And we promise that IPMAN team would soon embark on awareness campaigns in riverine communities on the dangers of adulterated petroleum products. ”

The Zonal Head of NSCDC, Oron, Iniobong Ekong while receiving the items, commended IPMAN monitoring team for assisting the agency in the fight against petroleum products crimes in the state.

“We commend the effort of IPMAN team, which is barely a month in the State for assisting the law enforcement agencies in fighting petroleum products crimes, and do wish to assure that, you will continue to have our support,” she said.

