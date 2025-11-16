Emadeb Petroleum achieves first oil from Ibom field, set to triple production by 2026

Emadeb Petroleum Exploration & Production (E&P) Company Limited has announced the successful drilling of its first oil from the Ibom Field, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.

The company, which operates Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) 236, said the achievement is the result of sustained investment, technical expertise, and collaborative effort. Commercial production has now officially commenced from the field.

“This milestone underscores Emadeb E&P’s emergence as a fully integrated energy player and highlights the vital role of indigenous operators in advancing Nigeria’s energy security and economic diversification,” the company said in a statement. It added that the development aligns with the Federal Government’s vision to boost national crude oil output.

The Ibom Field development also demonstrates effective collaboration between the private sector and government institutions, serving as a model for marginal field commercialisation and the growth of local capacity in the upstream industry.

Emadeb is now preparing for the second phase of development, which will involve drilling two additional wells to triple production by the fourth quarter of 2026. The company emphasized its continued focus on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, safety, and engagement with host communities.

Located approximately 30 kilometres offshore, the Ibom Field was first discovered in 1979 and holds an estimated 103 million barrels of oil in place. Since acquiring the field in the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round, Emadeb has invested over $100 million in a phased development programme. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) approved the Ibom Field Development Plan (FDP) in November 2024.

Adebowale Olujimi, Emadeb’s CEO, said the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s hydrocarbon potential through local expertise, strategic partnerships, and prudent investment, while maintaining high standards in safety, environmental responsibility, and community engagement.