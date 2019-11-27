Insecurity: Another Zamfara APC Chieftain arrested, remanded in prison

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely twenty four hours Gusau Upper Shariah Court 1, remanded a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki, over alleged defamation and incitement, the same court has today remanded another APC stalwart in prison for allegedly sponsoring social media users in sabotaging the state’s security.

Mr. Bello Dankande, who was arrested on Wednesday at his residence in Gusau, the state capital was a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the administration of the former governor, Abdul’aziz Yari.

The police accused Mr. Dankande according to PremiumTimes for colluding with outlawed volunteers groups (Yansakai) to steal cows in Bakura Local Government Area.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Vanguard