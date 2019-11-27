Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Insecurity: Another Zamfara APC Chieftain arrested, remanded in prison

On 8:57 pmIn Newsby
APC, governors, court, Bayelsa
All Progressive Congress

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely twenty four hours Gusau Upper Shariah Court 1, remanded a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki, over alleged defamation and incitement, the same court has today remanded another APC stalwart in prison for allegedly sponsoring social media users in sabotaging the state’s security.

Mr. Bello Dankande, who was arrested on Wednesday at his residence in Gusau, the state capital was a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the administration of the former governor, Abdul’aziz Yari.

Lawyer’s absence stalls couple’s murder trial(Opens in a new browser tab)

The police accused Mr. Dankande according to PremiumTimes for colluding with outlawed volunteers groups (Yansakai) to steal cows in Bakura Local Government Area.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.