I remain committed to workers’ welfare — Gov. Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has reassured members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Oyo State Council, that his administration remained committed to the welfare of workers in the state.

Makinde stated this at the 4th Triennial Delegates Conference of the TUC, Oyo State council on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had as its theme: “Promoting Labour-Management Relations for Sustenance of Industrial Peace and Harmony”.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mr. Fatai Oladehinde, said that his government had employed various measures to ameliorate the welfare of the workers since his assumption of office.

“Government is demonstrating this through prompt and regular payment of salaries of its workforce.

“Staff housing loan has also been increased from N2 million to N3 million, while the staff car loan scheme has been increased from N500,000 to N700,000.

“Cases of workers, who were sacked by the immediate past administration, are under review and those found to be unjustly sacked will be reinstated after the review,” he said.

On the ongoing verification of workers in the state, the governor said that the exercise was not to witch hunt civil servants but to get an accurate number of those receiving salaries from the government.

Makinde said that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers and charged them to perform optimally.

He further urged TUC to sustain a good working relationship with the present administration in the state.

In his goodwill message, Mr. C. M. Fatoki, the Oyo State Controller, Labour, and Employment, noted that TUC had always been peaceful in the state and Nigeria at large.

Fatoki commended the union, saying it had always managed issues that could have led to industrial action in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the way TUC and other unions had conducted themselves in the course of negotiating the new minimum wage which had just been concluded.

“You have resisted all pressures from different quarters and name-callers and you have concluded it with the support of other stakeholders,” the governor said.

Earlier, Mr. Olusola Ogundiran, the state Chairman of TUC, urged the state government to do the needful, as regards the payment of the new minimum wage without much delay.

Ogundiran, who said that the new leadership of the congress in the state was a consensus one, promised that it would translate into strength, courage and higher determination to succeed.

Also, Mr. Michael Folorunso of Petog Konsult said that a healthy industrial relationship was the key to a successful organisation.

According to him, the efficiency of any industry is usually based on the quality which has been built up among the individuals who work together to achieve the organisational goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were presented to the governor, his wife, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde and other notable personalities at the event

Mr. Lawal Musa, the Secretary-General of the TUC and Mr. Olasunkanmi Aremu, the Oyo State Commissioner for Establishment and Training, was also among the dignitaries present at the occasion.

