GOV DEBATE: Diriyai’s performance raises stakes against PDP, APC

By Samuel Oyadongha

AHEAD of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, stakeholders in the state have rated highly the performance of the candidate of the Accord Party, Ebizimo Diriyai, at the just concluded governorship candidates debate.

Diriyai, 49, a lawyer, part-time Pastor in Salvation Ministries Home of Success and the Youth pastor in Salvation Ministries worldwide, hails from Kaiama in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

The soft-spoken candidate impressed many stakeholders with his display of vast knowledge of issues raised during the debate held at the Trendy Event Centre, Yenagoa. It was organised by the Push Africa Foundation, a non governmental organisation in conjunction with radio stations in the state.

The panel for the debate was led by Mr. Okhiria Agbonsuremi, a seasoned journalist. Other members include Freston Akpor (Radio Bayelsa); Bukola Samuel-Weimimo (TVC) and Ezenwa Nwagwu of the Partners for Electoral Reform.

READ ALSO:

Among the political parties and their candidates that participated in the debate were the Accord Party, Ebizimo Diriyai; Eneyi Zidongha (GPN); Blessing Clement (MPN) and Senator Douye Diri (PDP). The other parties including the APC were absent

Some key political stakeholders, including supporters of the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress were taken aback by the impressive presentations of the Accord Party flagbeaer at the debate, a development that has endeared him to the populace.

While some from the civil society groups in the state are rooting for Diriyai others said votes for the Accord Party candidate will provide the needed focused leadership devoid of ‘godfatherism’ and a possible end to the bloody rivalry between the PDP and the APC.

Some of his supporters, yesterday in Yenagoa, said the Accord Party candidate is now seen as the people’s choice to birth a “new and transformed Bayelsa.”

“Among many others, one of his strongest focus is to wean Bayelsa completely off the total dependency on FAAC from the Federal Government and transform Bayelsa and its economy into a thriving self-reliant and sustainable economy following a deliberately drawn up transform Bayelsa roadmap.

“Engaging investment bankers, donor agencies and a host of others to her advantage to kick start a revolutionary drive in the area of tourism, industry, technology, power, wildlife preservation, harnessing natural resources, skill trainings for industry and technology peculiar to Bayelsa, scholarships in focused niches peculiar to the development of Bayelsa as a state and problem solving trainings for issues affecting Bayelsans.

“Despite his very short stint in the political terrain, his remarkable leadership qualities has endeared him to all Bayelsans,” said Tupelowei Dakore, a staunch supporter of Diriyai.

“The Accord Party candidate has been involved in lots of volunteer and service oriented leadership programmes for youths and older generations alike while also lecturing at the Word of Life Bible Institute which he has continued to do for years, and moulding leaders. These qualities will no doubt help address the developmental needs of our state,” said John Owei, another Bayelsa.

Vanguard