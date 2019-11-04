Breaking News
Translate

Free Education: Nasarawa govt. warns principals against extorting students

On 12:19 pmIn Educationby

Free Education: Nasarawa govt. warns principals against extorting students

The Nasarawa State Government on Monday warned principals of public secondary schools against extorting their students, stressing that education in the state is free.

Mr. Abubakar Agwai, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

READ ALSO: Education needs revamping to meet 21st-century reality — LASG

According to Agwai, the ministry had received reports that some principals were still collecting unauthorised fees from their students under the guise of Parents and Teachers’ Association levy.

“We are running a free education policy in the state from primary to secondary schools and nobody is expected to hide under any excuse and extort the unsuspecting students.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring the success of the free education policy and cannot fold its hands to allow some unpatriotic elements sabotage the government efforts,” the permanent secretary added.

He explained that the ministry was investigating some reported cases of extortion for appropriate sanctions.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Deputy Gov. lists health, education as priorities

Agwai warned civil  servants in the habit of flouting government directives to stop or face severe sanctions.

The permanent secretary urged parents, guardians and students to report any principal or teacher that asked them for money.

Agwai assured that the ministry would institute a mechanism to facilitate total compliance of all stakeholders with the state government’s free education policy.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.