Firm tasks FG on investments in power sector

By Michael Eboh

A renewable energy firm, Royal Power and Energy Limited has advised the Federal Government to invest more on power sector in order to improve the quality of energy and power consumption in Nigeria.

The Deputy Managing Director of the firm, Mr Kesavan Madhavarao, gave the advice during his unveiling of brands of hybrid solar home systems, inverters and other renewable energy devices as it launched its regional office in Abuja.

He said the problem in energy and power sector in Nigeria and Africa is huge and therefore require urgent step must be taken to tackle the challenges.

Madhavarao said the firm has trained over 200 Nigerians on power installations as it works to complement the efforts of the federal government in providing power supply for Nigerians.

He also urged government to provide a favourable business climate for investors noting that there was need for consistent policies and investment in the power sector just as India began 70 years ago to solve its electricity problems.

In his remarks, the Sales Manager, Mr B. Ram Achrandram said it has dealers spread across Abuja, Kaduna, Sokoto and others parts of Nigeria. The Channels Manager, Mr Deepak Kumar, said the firm has spent 15 years in Nigeria with its head office in Lagos.

Vanguard