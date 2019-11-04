Breaking News
FG will support Dangote Refinery with feedstocks – Sylva

On 1:01 pm

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Monday the Federal Government would support the 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Plant with crude oil feedstock and other necessary inputs to ensure the success of the project.

Sylva, according to a statement issued by the Acting Group General Manager, Public Affairs, the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Samson Makoji, stated this during a tour of the Dangote Refinery, being constructed by the Dangote Group in Lagos.

The minister was accompanied on the trip by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, and other members of the Corporation’s top management team.

He said the refinery would attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria upon completion, adding that the plant would be a symbol of the Nigerian success story.

Sylva said it was necessary to support the Dangote Refinery project to ensure its successful completion in order to realise the federal government’s plan to end fuel importation.

“The Dangote Refinery is a very impressive project done by a Nigerian for Nigeria,” the minister said.

Kyari said the NNPC was in the process of establishing two new 200,000bpd condensate refineries to boost the country’s refining capacity. (NAN)

 

