FG to adopt radical measures to tackle vaccine diseases —Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Minister of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Osagie on Tuesday disclosed that the Federal government will adopt radical policies and measures targeted at eliminating polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in the country.

Dr. Osagie explained that though Nigeria had reached an appreciable percentage in the eradication of vaccine diseases but added that more efforts still needed to be put in place to ensure hundred percent success.

The Minister of Health said this in Ado Ekiti, during the National Scientific Conference of the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria.

Represented by the Chief Medical Director Federal Teaching Hospital Ido Ekiti, Professor Kunle Ajayi, the Minister stressed the need for health workers to step up the quality of their operations and support government in recording hundred percent immunization coverage for children.

“We have a target to get rid of all vaccine diseases in children, this is why we require improved service delivery by health workers.

“All hands must be on deck at this time to achieve zero percent in the elimination of these diseases he said.

The acting National President of the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria, Alhaji Musa Konto stressed the need for government to upgrade the various health facilities across the country and ensure better welfare package for community health officials so as to achieving universal health care coverage.

READ ALSO: Health Minister begs Nigerians to shun medical tourism

He commended President Muhammadu Bihari for the various policies and programmes aimed at ensuring a healthy society.

Earlier, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who spoke through the Head of service said the government would provide the needed platform and resources towards eradicating vaccine-preventable diseases.

vanguard