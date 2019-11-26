Fans gush over magnificent Mavins Studio

Fans are seriously gushing over Mavin’s magnificent studio that was unveiled by the Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy on his 37th birthday

Don revealed that his contractors have finished the construction work on the new office for Mavin and they are set to move in.

The music business mogul also revealed that the unveiling of the office is his birthday gift for this year as he adds another year to his age.

He shared the video of the interior and exterior decor of the building and accompanied it with a long note in the caption. From the video, one can easily tell that the new Mavin office which is unique and magnificent.

He wrote in the caption;

All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol ? ?????. As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business. So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces.

We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos.

The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always.

However, most hardcore fans have shown how much they love the new studio, some have even vowed to record their next songs in the new studio by next year.

I’m recording my first song @ the Mavin’s headquarters next year & I’d meet with Don Jazzy.. I don’t know where the money will come from but it’ll definitely happen 😔 pic.twitter.com/LwDSrJHE8r

Does Don jazzy not need someone that’ll be cleaning the glass or sweeping in that Mavins headquarter?

I’m available 😭😭. The place too fine abeg — Damy (@king_damy) November 26, 2019

This is Mavins Headquarters! I woke up today feeling so inspired… to keep building with our team @MaxtremeHQ. Shout out to Donjazzy and Tega for the amazing work. pic.twitter.com/2Nvs4GVfrC — Sampson Malachy (@IamMalachy_) November 26, 2019

