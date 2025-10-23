How creative studios are reshaping brand storytelling across emerging markets

Victoria Olajide

By Kenneth Oboh

For many in Nigeria, leaving the stability of a corporate role to build something new can feel like stepping off a cliff. Yet that transition has contributed to the rise of companies focused on making creativity structured, scalable, and globally relevant.

One of such companies is Child Creative Studio, a creative marketing studio that develops brand identities, communication systems, and digital experiences for businesses. The studio blends marketing strategy, storytelling, and technology to support brand growth across different markets.

“Many brands have powerful stories but lack the systems and structure to scale them globally,” says Founder and Creative Director Victoria Olajide. “I wanted to bridge that gap where creativity meets sustainability.”

Child Creative Studio offers brand and marketing strategy, creative direction and visual identity design, content and campaign development, digital communication, and the integration of creative technology such as AI and automation to streamline production.

The company’s work is rooted in the reality that across emerging markets, brands often have strong cultural depth and compelling stories, but face difficulties translating those strengths into scalable systems. High production costs, inconsistent messaging, and limited access to structured creative infrastructure remain challenges for many.

Olajide explains that the studio’s model is built to address those limitations by designing human-centred systems that help businesses grow sustainably, reduce operational inefficiencies, and scale visibility across borders.

Since its launch, Child Creative Studio has worked with 30+ brands across Africa, Europe, and North America, delivering over 50 creative campaigns in five countries. The studio also maintains a cross-border team and runs a Creative Learning Model that helps organisations develop in-house creative talent rather than depend solely on external agencies.

Child Creative Studio originally began as a traditional production agency. Today, it operates where creativity and technology intersect an emerging space often referred to as CreaTech.

Before founding Child Creative Studio, Olajide led product and marketing strategy at Devcenter, where she contributed to building a developer community of over 23,000 professionals and helped launch the Devblog Accelerator, aimed at positioning African developers as global thought leaders.

“Victoria brings clarity to creative chaos,” says Seun Awoyele, COO of Devcenter Ltd. “Her work de-risked our brand messaging across multiple African markets.”

Olajide also founded TVOTRIBE, a creative community that has provided mentorship and collaboration opportunities for over 1,000 African storytellers across eight countries. The experience reinforced a belief that creativity benefits from structure as much as inspiration.

Child Creative Studio is now evolving into a CreaTech-driven company, exploring immersive storytelling, AI-assisted production, and virtual workflows. According to Olajide, this shift aligns with a broader global moment:

“We’re entering a new era where creativity and data coexist. The brands that thrive will be those that combine human emotion with technological precision.”

The aim is not only to help brands communicate, but to support the development of systems that allow them to grow sustainably and engage audiences both locally and globally.