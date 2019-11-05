Vanguard Logo

EFCC Arrests 8 for Pirating DSTV Signals

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

By Idowu Bankole

The Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal office, has Tuesday arrested eight officials of Communication Trends Limited (CTL), JAO TV and Worldlink, Pay-TV operators, for allegedly broadcasting signal and Intellectual property of Multichoice Nigeria Limited illegally.

A statement by EFCC states that “The Pay-TV operators allegedly broadcast the English Premier League (EPL) matches and other content on their pay-TV stations/network illegally to the detriment of Multichoice Nigeria which acquired the rights to broadcast”.

“They were arrested at their respective locations in Edo and Delta State through intelligence report and the support of officials of Multichoice. Those arrested are Faith Ohawe, Tochukwu Nwosu, Nzemere Chika, Joshua Egboyen and Ogujor Franklin”. Others Ebuaka Lola, Esekhaige Victor and Kenedy Uduobor.

