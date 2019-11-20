Driver docked for causing woman’s death, reckless driving

A driver, Abdulfasasi Alumoko, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Chief Magistrates’ Court, Zuba, Abuja, over alleged reckless driving and killing of a woman in an accident.

The prosecution counsel, A.A. Otune, told the court the defendant drove his Toyota Sienna on the Lagos Park in Zuba and knocked-down a motorcyclist with his passenger.

He added that one Mrs. Shafaú Abdullahi, the passenger, sustained injuries as a result of the accident and was rushed to Living Rock Hospital Zuba for medical attention.

The prosecution alleged that the victim of the accident (Abdullahi) died on November 6 while receiving treatment for the injuries sustained in the accident.

The prosecution said the deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rights.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, V.O. Obeje, applied for his client’s bail, pursuant to Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and Section 36 subsection five of the 1999 constitution.

He added that the defendant was already on police administrative bail and urged the court to exercise its discretion in favor of the defendant.

The prosecution counsel did not object to the bail application.

Magistrate A.A. Illelah granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must have a reasonable address within the jurisdiction of the court.

Illelah adjourned the matter till January 13, 2020, for hearing. (NAN)

