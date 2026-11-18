The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned a socialite, Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada Division, for an alleged N603,400,000.00 job scam.

She was arraigned before Justice A. S. Adepoju on a five-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud, obtaining by false pretence and criminal conduct, according to a statement posted on EFCC’s X page.

Count one reads: “That you Halimat Adenike Tejuosho and Gidado Ibrahim between August 2024 to October 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court obtained the sum of N603,400,000.00 (Six hundred and three million four hundred thousand naira) from Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye under the false pretence that you will facilitate her appointment as the Group Managing Director, GMD of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Count two reads: “That you Halimat Adenike Tejuosho between August 2024 to October 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did corruptly receive a total of N259,900,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty-Nine Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) proceeds of crime into your Access Bank account with number 0021083069, which sum you knew to be derived from criminal conduct and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 17(b) of the same Act.

Count four states: “That you Halimat Adenike Tejuosho on 30th September 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did corruptly receive a total of N50,000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) proceeds of crime into your Access Bank account with number 0021083069 and name HALEEMS INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED, which sum you knew to be derived from criminal conduct and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 17(b) of the same Act.”

Tejuosho pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following the plea, defence counsel, Chuks Ugwuru, urged the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms, noting that all five counts are bailable offences.

He said the application was anchored mainly on her ill health, citing a medical report which, he argued, showed that she was critically ill.

“The ill health of an accused person is a consideration worthy enough to be reckoned as a ground of special circumstances,” he said, urging Justice Adepoju to exercise his discretion in the defendant’s favour.

Responding, lead prosecution counsel, Yahaya Tarfa, said the EFCC opposed the application and had filed a 12-paragraph counter-affidavit with one exhibit, along with a written address.

Tarfa acknowledged that bail is at the court’s discretion but urged that any terms imposed should ensure the defendant is available to face trial. He then submitted the matter to the court’s discretion.

Delivering ruling on the application, Justice Adepoju held that the offences are bailable.

Relying on the medical reports before the court, the judge admitted Tejuosho to bail in the sum of N100 million, with one reasonable surety in like sum.

The court ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and own land or property in the Federal Capital Territory. The title documents are to be verified at the FCT Land Registry, with a copy deposited with the Registrar of the court.

Tejuosho is also to deposit her international passport with the registrar pending the hearing and determination of the charge.

The judge ordered that Tejuosho be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre until she meets the bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to February 1, 2027 for trial.

In April 2026, the EFCC declared Tejuosho wanted over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence.