DPR warns IPMAN against product diversion

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has warned Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Osun against diversion of fuel, saying it attracts serious sanction.

The agency added that such act attracts a fine of N200 per litre of fuel diverted from the state or town it was intended to be supplied.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop organized for IPMAN in Ilesa, Osun state on Thursday, through his presentation Akinyemi Atilola, DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller, Wole Akinyosoye, urged marketers to shun diversion of fuel product even within the country.

“The regulated product (PMS) has already been subsidized and meant for a particular location to enjoy that subsidy. “For you to bring a product that is meant for Lagos to Ilesa for example, you have diverted the product and it attracts N200 fine per litre”, Akinyosoye said.

Also, it Osogbo Operations Manager, Ademola Makinde cautioned IPMAN from patronising illegal source of fuel for their business.

He said patronizing illegal depot was inimical to the nation’s economy, emphasizing the need for all stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to join hands in fighting the menace.

Makinde, who described IPMAN as a partner in progress in Oil and Gas business, added that IPMAN should adhere to regulatory requirements for the sales and distribution of petroleum product in their areas.

He also appealed to IPMAN to join hands with the department to sanitize the oil and gas sector by reporting those engaging in shady practices. “Let us make our environment and Nigeria better. Oil and gas does not only generate financial benefits but also cause hazards if not properly handled.

“Consequently, this sensitisation workshop in this zone is very paramount to avail members with the regulations and ensure compliance, Makinde said.

Earlier in his address, Head of Operations of the Department, Mr Olusegun Dabor, warned IPMAN members against under dispensing of petroleum at the filling stations. Dabor said such an act was criminal and capable of undermining the integrity of IPMAN.

He also warned filing stations operating without or with expired licence to desist from the act, adding that DPR will not relent in its surveillance operations.

Dabor said the workshop was an awareness programme to refresh the minds of IPMAN members on the regulatory requirements across the downstream value chain as it relates to quality and quantity measurement.

Mr Kolawole Taiwo, IPMAN Chairman, Ilesa, commended the department for the sensitisation workshop.

Representatives of Police, Civil Defence, Road Safety and Fire Service, who were at the workshop called for synergy between IPMAN, DPR and Security agencies.

Vanguard News