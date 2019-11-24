Deon Meyer’s ‘Trackers’ shatters Dstv’s viewership records

By Ayo Onikoyi

Trackers, the exhilarating five-part adaptation of bestselling author Deon Meyer’s internationally acclaimed crime novel, has shattered DStv viewership records to become the most popular show on M-Net in 2019. And, this tremendous success story for M-Net and the African television industry hasn’t even completed its run! Trackers’ final episode will be screened on M-Net, DStv channel 101/102 on Sunday 24 November at 07:00 WAT.

Average viewer numbers per episode have outshone not only local shows in all genres on M-Net Channel 101/102 but also international audience favourites such as Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, The Big Bang Theory and The Enemy Within. Perhaps most impressively, Trackers has attracted more eyeballs than a much-loved M-Net institution – the Sunday night blockbuster movie premiere.

Furthermore, Trackers is currently trending at the top of the charts on both DStv Now and ShowMax.

“We are over the moon about Trackers’ phenomenal performance to date,” says John Ugbe, CEO MultiChoice Nigeria “With this first co-production between M-Net, HBO’s sister channel Cinemax and Germany’s ZDF, we set out to create a trailblazing, high-end production that would enthrall our MultiChoice customers as well as global audiences. It’s wonderful to know that Trackers will soon also be shining the spotlight on our magnificent actors, behind-the-scenes talent and breath-taking landscapes to a wider audience.”

More than 1000 television professionals ensured that Trackers raised the bar in terms of cinematic excellence. Sisanda Henna’s chilling performance as Inkunzi, a snazzy but ruthless villain, has already landed him a leading role opposite Megan Fox in the forthcoming film Rogue.

