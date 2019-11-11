By Omeiza Ajayi

Billionaire, Femi Otedola, has donated N5 billion to the Cuppy Foundation to support the Save the Children charity in Northeast. This is just as Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, donated a N100 million to the course.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians irrespective of their wealth to contribute towards the upkeep and education of children displaced by the insurgency in the Northeast.

Osinbajo spoke Sunday night in Abuja at a fundraising gala by the Cuppy Foundation to support the activities of international charity, Save the Children in the northeast.

“What will you be remembered for? No one ever remembers the number of houses, cars that anyone has. We do not need to be billionaires to start doing something. It is time for every one of us to decide that we really can make a difference,” he said.

ALSO READ:

His position was reechoed by Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote who donated N100 million to the Cuppy Foundation, as well as Mr Femi Otedola whose donation of N5 billion remains one of the highest to a charitable cause in Africa.

In his keynote address, Osinbajo said despite the success of the federal government’s school feeding programme which has seen 9.3million school children being fed daily, the administration was still short of its target by about four million.

Also speaking, Dangote who challenged wealthy Nigerians to donate to charitable causes, restated an earlier promise he said he had made to donate a large chunk of his wealth to charity before his transition.

He said: “We need more Nigerians to have a big heart to be giving back to the needy. Nigeria has been good to us and so we should not just leave everything to the government. Government has a lot of challenges. We also have challenges but we can still give. To who me much is given, much is expected. I keep praying that I give most of my money before I pass on.”

Otedola who was the Chief Host of the event spoke through one of his daughters, Tolani, who announced the donation of N5 billion to the Cuppy Foundation.

Earlier, founder of the Cuppy Foundation, Florence “Cuppy” Otedola recounted how a trip to Maiduguri in Borno State had brought her in contact with several malnourished children needing both food and medicare.

Popularly known as “DJ Cuppy”, the younger Otedola called for support to the children of the Northeast saying she could stand on her feet today only because she received support from others.

Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Foundation, Kevin Watkins lauded Miss Otedola for her efforts in changing the narrative in the Northeast.

Vanguard