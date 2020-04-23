Join me to feed the poor, Omashola tells Dangote, Otedola, E-Money others

Kindly Share This Story:

A popular Nigerian pastor, who is the Founder of Zionwealth Church, Lekki, Chris Omashola, has called on Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Rabi Abubakar, AbdulSamad Rabiu, Folorunsho Alakija, Emeka Okonkwo (E-money) to feed poor Nigerians.

Pastor Omashola made the call while decrying the growing hunger in the country, asking the welthy Nigerians to rise up by pulling resources together against the hunger menace.

The cleric stressed that there is no point in preaching the gospel of hope and peace to hungry people, adding “I believe giving and preaching work hand-in-hand.”

He predicting that hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable children could be exposed to a dangerous mix of extreme poverty, malnutrition and hunger as a result of outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant national Lockdown.

Omashola, whose foundation has provided millions of naira to the poor masses both on social media and other mobilisation, said he has chosen charitable initiatives above flamboyant lifestyle to ease the plight of less-privileged Nigerians.

The cleric, in a release by his media aide, Seun Adeyeye, on Thursday, said: “I am not a billionaire yet and I must not be one before I lift others.

“Besides, knowing well that one have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you, I must confess that I am much more passionate about ending hunger and poverty in this country.

“It is on this note that I call most of our billionaires to join me in this dire time. We welcome cheerful donations by public-spirited and wealthy individual.”

Omashola, a media relations expert, who doubles as Chief Executive Officer of ACO Media PR Consultants, and Kevwe AUTOS Ltd., had last week called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make better provision for Nigerians living in crisis.

He said the burning passion for alleviation of hardship, in the COVID-19 lockdown period, is hard to ignore.

In calling on the wealthy to feed the poor, he added: “I believe in doing the little that I can to support the needy and not the greedy. I sincerely want to do more for these people.

“Nigerians have flooded my social media accounts with bank account numbers. I have given so much, and I am still giving; but much more is needed.

“My foundation, Strokes Africa Foundation and Apostle Chris Omashola, ACO, Foundation, are open to supports from well-meaning Nigerians, including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, E-money, Alakija, Rabi, Abubakar and all as we give directly to the needy.

“I will announce whatever I receive from them, with their names; and I will make sure it gets to the millions of account numbers that I receive daily. I believe Nigerians will appreciate this method a lot more.

“After this life, the only thing we would be remembered for is the impact we made on other people. We only live once, and if God has blessed us, assisting those that need it the most should be our utmost desire.”

