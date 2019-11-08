Corps members should be patriotism, selflessness — NYSC DG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members to imbibe the virtues of patriotism and selflessness during their service year.

NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, said in a statement that the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the advice while commanding a corps member, Stephen Teru.

Ibrahim said that Teru deployed his carpentry skills to construct desks and chairs for some schools in his host community, Akpampa, Cross River State.

He said that Teru’s selflessness had attracted widespread commendation, with some good Samaritans pledging to support his future endeavours.

He encouraged other corps members to emulate his selfless and patriotic gesture.

“Whenever you are given an opportunity, put in your best and imbibe the virtue of selflessness.

“This corps member not only produced desks for schools in his host community, but he also mentored some young people in the community who worked with him.

“He taught them skills and that is empowerment; that is how the NYSC is contributing to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“The young man has become an international figure considering the widespread recognition,’’ he said.

Ibrahim urged Nigerians to always tap from potentials of corps members posted to serve in their communities.

He said that the role of the NYSC in the electoral process had also been excellent, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commending corps members for their contribution.

“The INEC Chairman has offered to provide employment for corps members who excel in subsequent elections,’’ he said.

vanguard