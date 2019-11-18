Breaking News
Bandits kill 14 in Zamfara community

Zamfara State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of 14 persons by bandits in Karaye village of Gummi local government area of the state.

The attack is the first major breach of the peace agreement between the state government and the bandits initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle.

A statement issued in Gusau by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the attack occurred on Sunday.

According to him, a total of 14 persons were killed, 10 others sustained gunshot injuries while some houses were set ablaze.

Shehu recalled that some members of local vigilantes known as “Yan Sakai in Bardoki village, had on November 3 attacked and killed nine Fulanis under the suspicion that they were bandits.

He said on receiving the report, the command arrested 11 members of the vigilantes for actively participating in the killing of the Fulanis.

The command’s spokesman said Sunday’s attack might have been a reprisal of the November 3 incident.

“The incident is being investigated by the State CID Gusau and all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

“However, combined teams attached to Operation Puff Adder, men of Operation Hadarin-Daji and vigilantes led by the DPO Gummi mobilised to the scene and embarked on extensive bush combing with a view to trailing and arresting the perpetrators.

“Corpses and injured victims were conveyed to the General Hospital Gummi for autopsy and treatment, ” he added.

He said a discreet investigation into the incident was ongoing and whoever was involved would be prosecuted (NAN)

 

