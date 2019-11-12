BAD ROADS: We park our cars, trek home, Ekpan residents grumble

By Jimiota Onoyme

RESIDENTS of some streets at New Layout, Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, have decried the deplorable state of their roads, saying they park their cars miles away from their houses and march home because of the ramshackle roads.

Speaking to journalists on the awful state of the roads causing heavy flood in the area, Messrs Tietie Uvietobore and Victor Ejumudo, both residents of the area, listed Onwugbonu Crescent, Erukaye, Sam Okaka and Agofure-Ejumudo streets, calling on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to come and fix them.

Other residents who also spoke were Mr. Clement Onwugbonu, Charles Uvietobore and Captain Mike Timiyan.

They recalled NDDC awarded construction of the roads over 10 years ago, saying only the gutters were completed.

The added: “Despite the noise when the projects were awarded by the commission over 10 years ago, only the gutters were constructed while the roads are still in bad shape.

“The condition of our roads is very horrible and so bad we park our cars and walk the distance to our homes.

“We have written several correspondences to NDDC to prevail on their contractors to come and complete work on the roads, but nothing concrete has come out.

We are again now appealing to the commission to come and complete the construction work. They should help us so that we can drive into our compounds.”

They requested NDDC to fix the roads during the dry season.

Vanguard