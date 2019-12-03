BAD ROADS: We park our cars, trek home, Ekpan residents grumble

By Jimiota Onoyume

RESIDENTS of some streets at New Layout, Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, have decried out over the deplorable state of their roads, saying they park their cars miles away from their houses and march home because of the ramshackle roads.

Speaking to journalists on the awful state of the roads causing heavy flood in the area, Messrs Tietie Uvietobore and Victor Ejumudo, both residents of the area, listed Onwugbonu Crescent, Erukaye, Sam Okaka and Agofure-Ejumudo streets, calling on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to fix same.

Other residents, who also spoke were Mr. Clement Onwugbonu, Charles Uvietobore and Captain Mike Timiyan. They recalled tht NDDC awarded construction of the roads over 10 years ago, saying only the gutters were completed.

They said despite the noise, when the projects were awarded by the commission over 10 years ago, only the gutters were constructed, while the roads are still in bad shape.

Accoring to them, “the condition of our roads is very horrible and too bad that we park our cars and walk the distance to our homes.

“We have written several correspondences to the NDDC to prevail on their contractors to complete the roads, but nothing concrete has come out.

“We are again appealing to the commission to come and complete the construction work. They should help us so that we can drive into our compounds.”

