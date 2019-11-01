Attack on mosque in Ogun: Gov Abiodun must fish out culprits — MURIC

•Says: Enough is enough

Few weeks after the Oro cult group invaded a mosque in Idi-Iroko, Ogun State, another mosque, the Zumratul Mu’miniin Mosque in Amororo area of Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, has again been attacked by another cult group popularly known as Eluku. The mosque properties including vehicles, materials were damaged.

During the attack which occurred on Tuesday, 22nd October, 2019 around 8.30 pm, three Muslims were hospitalized due to serious injuries inflicted on them by the attackers. Other worshippers in the Zumratul Mu’miniin Mosque who sustained various degrees of injury were discharged after receiving treatment.

READ ALSO:

The Eluku cult members also poured boiling vegetable oil on three members of the mosque who had gone to report the incident at the Iperu police headquarters. Two of them, Nurein and Abdul Razaq, are currently receiving treatment at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

Meanwhile, an Islamic civil society group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has denounced the attack. The group spoke through its Founder and Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who signed the press statement.

“We strongly denounce this unprovoked attack. It was premeditated, gruesome and vicious. It is an infringement on freedom of worship as enshrined in Section 38 (i) & (ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This is one attack too many. There had been two separate attacks on mosques and Muslims in Ogun State this year 2019 alone. What have we done to deserve this incessant molestation?

“Traditional worshippers of Olosha Oba and Oro Cult invaded Umar Bin Khattab Mosque in Idi-Iroko in the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday, 27th July, 2019 during the afternoon Zuhr prayer.

“This is the third attack on Muslims in Ogun State alone in 2019. Once is happenstance, twice is a coincidence, the third time is enemy action. If we call Idi Iroko mosque a mere happenstance, the beating up of a woman in hijab in Abeokuta township a coincidence, the latest mosque invasion at Iperu has no other name. It is enemy action.

“We are therefore constrained to ask the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to explain to the whole world why Muslims are constantly exposed to danger under his watch. Dapo Abiodun became the executive governor of Ogun State on 29th May, 2019. Since then, our mosques have been invaded twice and a Muslim woman was assaulted.

As the chief security officer in the state, the governor has not deemed it fit to issue a public statement on any of these attacks. Has the state government ever warned traditional worshippers over these attacks? Are we to assume that there is tacit approval?

“Dapo Abiodun must fish out the culprits. The governor does not need to go far. Investigations conducted by the Iperu Zone of MURIC have revealed the identity of leaders of the Eluku cult in Iperu. Osako, Aluko and Young Owner are the key suspects. They are well known in the governor’s community.

Vanguard