Assault: FUTA expels six students

As they assaulted female schoolmate

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has expelled six students for allegedly assaulting another student.

The expulsion was communicated by Adegbenro Adebanjo, deputy director of corporate communications of the institution, on Tuesday.

According to Adegbenro, the expulsion followed the recommendation of an investigative panel which probed the incident that took place in an off-campus hostel on November 16.

“The Expelled students are 1. Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L) 2. Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST ( 200L) 3. Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ ( 200L) 4. Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L) 5. Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L)and 6. Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L),” he said.

“The expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in, “Physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises”.

READ ALSO: World Youth Olympics Jubilation in FUTA as student scoops silver medal

“As a consequence of their expulsion, their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.”

Adegbenro said the punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the public outcry which followed the act, but that it is in line with the rules and regulations of the university which all students signed to.

Last week, video clips of where a group of five students — one male, four females — were seen beating up a female 100 level student in her room rippled on social media.

vanguard