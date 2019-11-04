800 entrepreneurs empowered in 10 yrs

…As BusyBee plans event business summit

By Providence Emmanuel

BUSYBEE Group, last weekend, said it has contributed to the growth of over 800 entrepreneurs in the event planning and management industry. The company creates solutions to struggling businesses through its mentoring/coaching programmes; masterclass/business summit; among others.

Meanwhile, the third edition of the annual BusyBee Event Summit is scheduled to hold next week with the theme: “Expanding Your Horizons.” Business experts selected to speak at the event includes managing directors: Ayiri Oladunmoye of Oaken Events; Bola Okolie of Bonix Drinks; Tobi Fletcher of OfadaBoy, among others.

BusyBee group comprises BusyBee Events, which sees to the full planning and management of corporate and social events; BusyBee Academy is the arm that sees to the training and mentoring of aspiring/existing event professionals in the industry.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Managing Director of the firm, Mrs. Bisi Sotunde, said the annual summit has been consistent due to its passion to exceed expectations and impact more lives through empowerment.

She said that the business summit is a two day entrepreneurial workshop that seeks to address the challenges of event professionals in the industry as well as bringing on board, business consultants and seasoned experts to share their wealth of experiences and proffer solutions to burning issues at hand.

Sotunde stated: “The group has recorded successes in so many ways and has contributed to the growth of the SMEs sector in the event space in Nigeria. By the grace of God, there are over 800 thriving eventpreneurs today who have passed through the BusyBee Academy with many more still undergoing training.

“The brand has carved a niche in the industry by providing a platform for empowerment, proffering solutions to struggling businesses through its mentoring/coaching programmes, masterclass/business summit and through its event planning and decoration courses.

“The summit targets existing event professionals who are looking to grow and expand their businesses beyond where it is now. One of the benefit of attending, is the one business support service and follow up plan which ensures that all participants implements, thus experiencing quantum leaps in the new year.”

In his remark, Project Manager, BusyBee Event Business Summit, Mr. Tunji Aadi, said that safety is a major course that mentees must undergo before graduation, saying, “Safety is part of our courses. We have a must safety class which mentees must attend and one of the things you must graduate with is getting safety certified.”

Speaking on funding, planning committee member/beneficiary of BusyBee Academy, Mrs. Jumoke Olatunji, said that the groups support system for entrepreneurs is worth more than physical cash.

She stated: “Busybee would not fund a mentee financially, but the support system they give is second to none. I am a benefactor of this initiative that is why I am saying what I am saying. After training, they are constantly following you up to ensure you succeed, if you mess up, they take you to the cleaners. All of the impacts are better than physical cash.”

Vanguard