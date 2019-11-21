Issues approval to 173 private schools

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has charged all private school owners in the state to reflect excellence in their service delivery by integrating 21st-century skills into their teaching curriculum.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo gave the charge, Tuesday, while issuing letters of approval to173 private schools across the five divisions in the state, at a ceremony, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adefisayo noted that the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about partnering with critical stakeholders in the private education sector as a catalyst to take education to the next level.

“Despite the fact that the number of schools in Lagos, especially in the private sector, has increased tremendously, the yawning gap between demand and supply clearly shows that more schools are needed to meet our educational target.

“We need more private schools to come on board for us to be able to cater to the ever-increasing educational needs of a fast-growing metropolis like ours,” she said.

The commissioner, tasked operators to integrate 21 st century skills into their teaching methods, make provision for Special students, employ only qualified teachers, emphasize digital literacy and adhere to the recommended curriculum for teaching.

While enjoining school owners to improve on the situation which earned them the approval, Director, Private Education, and Special Programmes, Mrs. Adetutu Adebowale, stressed the need to maintain an acceptable standard which warranted the criteria that must be met for proper

registration and approval of schools, adding that private schools could not afford to fail in their complementary role needed to move the sector to a greater height.

Responding on behalf of the private Nursery and Primary Schools, Mrs. Anidebe Chinyelu urged the state government to always make the new curriculum available on time, endeavour to update the current curriculum and initiate enlightenment programme to dissuade parents from insisting their children should skip primary six.

In the same vein, Captain Femi Olaiya, representing the secondary section

urged state Ministry of Education to utilise all available media to disseminate the information bordering on the criteria for approval to school owners and hasten the process involved.

